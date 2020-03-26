<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, have tested negative for COVID-19.

The deputy governor disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday.

Akabe, who is also the chairman of the state Quick Response Committee said, the governor, himself and another man isolated at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH) in Lafia were tested for COVID-19.

According to him, samples were collected from them and taken for test at the National Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) and the results for all the three came out negative.

He said that the trio were happy that the results were made known in good time for their safety , their families and the general public.





Akabe explained that Gov. Sule and himself took the test as precautionary measure following report of that Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi had tested positive to the virus.

He said Governor Sule had contact with his Bauchi counterpart at the National Economic Council meeting last week in Abuja.

On the case of the man isolated at DASH, the deputy governor said man came into the state from Abuja last weekend to attend a wedding and came down with symptoms similar to COVID-19 and had to be admitted and isolated for further investigation.

Akabe, a medical doctor by profession, called on the public not to panic, but rather, go to hospitals for evaluation if sick for experts to assess and find out the symptoms and remedies.