The Nasarawa State government Saturday declared that it has concluded arrangements to evacuate all Almajiri beggers out of the state.

The decision is part of the government’s steps towards tackling the spread of Coronavirus pandemic across the world and to ride the state of the menace of street begging which is constituting a source of worry to the government and the people of the state.

This was made known by the chairman of Lafia local government area of the state, Mr Aminu Mauzu Maipata, who is also the ALGON chairman shortly after a closed-door meeting by the stakeholders to brainstorm on the pandemic disease ravaging the world. in Lafia.

However, Maipaata, who also doubles as All Local Government Chairman of Nigeria, Nasarawa State chapter, said the committee would be set up to look into the Almajiri beggers at all the 13 local government areas of the state and take an accurate number of both the indigenous and non-indegenious Almajiri with a view to identify the actual numbers of the Almajiri in the state and send back immigrants Almajiri.

He said: “Committee will be set up to look into the Almajiri beggers in the state and to identify the indigenous and non-indegenious Almajiri with a view to take accurate statistics of their numbers and transport back the non-indegenious Almajiri in the state.”





Addressing journalists also, the state Commissioner for Health, Mr Ahmed Yahaya, said the ministry has taken proactive measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease in the state.

He said the ministry has taken into consideration the submission from all the stakeholders that were a presence in the meeting, which include the emirate council, ministry of education, religious bodies and the local government council.

He said the state Ministry of Health has intensified the campaign against the coronavirus in the market, Mosque and Churches across the state, adding that plans are also on the way to close down if schools in the state.

On her part, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Fati Sabo, appealed to parents across the state not to be panic, assuring them that government is working assiduously to ensure its curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

She said: We want to appeal to our parents to continue to engage our students, especially the day students that they should ensure the curtail their movement.”

Responding the chairman traditional council of chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), said all the decision taken at the end of stakeholders meeting would be transmitted true the method of a traditional instrument and pass the message to the people at the grassroots.