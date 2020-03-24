<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded for the accountability of any counterpart fund donated to Nigeria to tackle the world dread virus Coronavirus better referred to as COVID-19.

NANS make this demand in a press conference held at press secretariat Iweroyin Abeokuta.

The press conference which was led by Gov Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Student Affairs, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi said the virus has seriously impacted the world in a negative light.

Therefore, the fears and fidgeting are associated with the mechanism in the spread of the COVID-19.

Adeyemi also expresses worries that the virus is not carefully handled the virus may soon ravage the entire continent.

He, however, maintained that the Student Association is fully aware of the mechanism put in place Nigeria Centre For Diseases (NCDC) and the collaboration efforts of Health practitioners and other civil society to curtail the virus, therefore the association is in full support of any decision made by the government in curbing and mitigating the effect of all this deadly virus.

Adeyemi announced that the student Association stands with the Nigeria government and indeed entire world in this trying time. It is a moment to test our bond, love, and to reflect on sustaining the universe.





And as part of the effort to curtail coronavirus, NANS will be embarking on aggressive sensitization exercise through the social media platform, prints and electronic media in mobilizing all Nigerian citizens to follow the directive of government and adhere strictly to it in their daily activities.

“In the last few weeks coronavirus has impacted the world in a negative light, we have assessed the economic, social religious and health implication of Coronavirus.

Our fears and fidgeting are associated with the mechanism in the spread of the coronavirus, the African society is naturally communal. It is crystal clear that if not carefully handled the virus may soon ravage the entire continent. More so considering the challenges African countries face in the health sector.

NANS commend and appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria, in its mechanism put in place to curtail the virus. We are aware of the crucial roles of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the collaborative efforts of health practitioners and other civil societies.

However, NANS believed that beforehand there should have been more proactive measure ahead to Curtail and possible contact of COVID-19.

“The leadership of NANS demand accountability in any counterpart fund received by government and organization to combat and curtail the spread of COVID-19”, He said.