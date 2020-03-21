<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday gave reasons for the approval of Chloroquine as a solution to Coronavirus.

NAFDAC explained that it only gave the approval to May and Baker, a Pharmaceutical Company, to produce more Chloroquine as a clinical trial for the cure of coronavirus.

The agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the explanation in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that the approval for more production of the drug to check the menace of coronavirus followed the recommendation by the United States’ National Agency for Food and Control.

She said that the trial was also necessary since coronavirus symptoms were similar to that of malaria; hence, the need to give Chloroquine a trial in this regard.

The statement said “NAFDAC had approved Chloroquine as a clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus.





“Directive was been given to May and Baker (M and B) to manufacture the drug in case it will be needed on emergency in the country.’’

NAFDAC’s D-G said that part of the agency’s responsibility was to ensure that Nigerians have access to safe and essential medicines.

She added in the statement that pharmaceutical companies with capacity for the production of Chloroquine should seek NAFDAC’s approval so as to make the drug available for public use.

Newsmen report that President Donald Trump of the United States of America had on Thursday, March 19, announced that the U.S. had approved the anti-malaria drug Chloroquine, for use as a treatment against coronavirus

NAFDAC said in its statement that the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, was yet to announce and approve any treatment for coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming at a time when Nigeria announced that the toll of Coronaviru now stands at 22.