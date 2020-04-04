A total of 70 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco late on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the North African country to 761, the Ministry of Health said.
A total of 47 people died from the virus while 56 others have recovered, according to the ministry.
On March 22, Morocco declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20.
