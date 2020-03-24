<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Nigeria joins the world in efforts to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has made clarifications on the restriction of international flights to Nigeria, James Odaudu, Director Public Affairs in the Ministry stated this in a statement.

He said flights considered essential for which permissions for landing may be sought and granted include: Aircraft in a state of emergency, overflights and operations related to humanitarian services, medical and relief services.

“Others are alternate aerodromes identified in the flight plan (including those used for extended diversion time operations, technical stops where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety-related operations).

Odaudu emphasized that, with the exception of aircraft in a State of emergency, request for approval for other flights is required and must be directed to the Honourable Minister of Aviation who is the sole authority to grant approval.





“It should be noted also that Protocol for the operation and handling of such flights will be provided with each approval, while flight crew shall not have physical contact with designated government officials and ground workers.

Meanwhile, all airline operators have been directed to deploy the following measures in order to protect passengers and the general public against the further spread of COVID-19:

I. All persons, without exception, entering any airport terminal (domestic and International) must undergo temperature check and hand cleaning with sanitizers.

II. All passengers, no matter their status, must undergo temperature check and hand sanitization before being allowed to board any aircraft.

III. All airplanes must be disinfected before boarding by passengers.

These directives have been conveyed to all airline operators by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the government will not take Kindly to any disregard.