The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday hinted that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, is receiving treatment in a secured facility in Nigeria having contracted the Covid-19.

He gave this hint at a media briefing to update Nigerians on the situation report of the dreaded Covid-19 ravaging the country, saying, the Chief of Staff requires only a general medical treatment.

Ehanire, however, declined to reveal to newsmen where Kyari is receiving treatment in a secured government facility i, saying, “it doesn’t matter where. But inside Nigeria”.

According to him, “Up to 80% of coronavirus cases may have little or no symptoms, the first category is that the person will have no symptoms at all, some will have mild symptoms, some will have moderate symptoms, and the fourth category is that some will have severe symptoms where we may require a ventilator.

“Those with severe symptoms will go the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, others will be in facilities where they can be taken care of , an aid who tested positive is receiving treatment in a secured facility, he does not need category four treatment but a general medical treatment”, he added.





The Minister also stated that the federal government will soon announce the maximum number of gathering to contain social distancing to avoid the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), in the country.

He noted that some states have put the maximum number of gatherings at 50, but a general order would be announced.

According to him, “Directives have thus been issued at national and state level, to limit all large gatherings including religious, social and political gatherings, schools, events etc.

“Markets have also been closed and alternative solutions to the food supply chain created in some states. More of the all-important social distancing measures shall be considered in the coming days”.

Ehanire said that the inconveniences were regretted, but he urged all citizens to accept and practice them in good faith, as they were for their common good and in the interest of all Nigerians.

He, however,, said that more measures may be needed to be instituted by the federal and state government as the situation evolves.

The minister said that another critical measure the country was taking was contact tracing, which was still ogoing, to identify persons who have been in close contact with confirmed cases.

He said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had deployed Rapid Response Teams to affected states to support response activities.