The family members of Nigeria’s first confirmed coronavirus death have been quarantined.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Monday, announced the death of a 67-year-old man who returned to the country following medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The centre said the victim had underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma, diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, identified the dead victim as Engr Sulaiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the NNPC.

Kyari, who announced this via his verified Twitter handle, said Achimugu died upon his return to Nigeria on 10th March.

He said, “His family members that had contact with him are on mandatory quarantine and there was no exposure to NNPC (staffers) whatsoever.





“I use this medium to reassure NNPC staff and other stakeholders that necessary precautions have been taken to ensure overall public safety and to support the family through this trying period.”

As of Monday morning, the NCDC reports that there are 36 cases of the novel virus in Nigeria with distribution in Lagos (25), FCT (6), Ogun (2), Ekiti (1), Ondo (1), and Oyo (1).