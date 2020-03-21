Mauritius has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen, a Health Ministry official said on Saturday.
“Mauritius has registered its first death linked to COVID-19.
“Actually, some 13 patients have been tested COVID-19 positive.
“Their state of health is stable and they are being treated in isolation,’’ Kavish Pultoo, Adviser on Information Matters at the Ministry of Health, told Reuters.
