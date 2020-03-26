<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 1990 FIFA World Player of the Year and World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has revealed why Jadon Sancho should reject any move to Manchester United or Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger is one of the most searched for after players in Europe after two remarkable seasons with Borussia Dortmund, in which he has scored 31 goals in 90 appearances which has seen him making a senior appearance to England.

The latest reports suggest that Dortmund are convinced Sancho will move to Old Trafford next season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer target Sancho as his prime target.

However, Manchester United and Chelsea battling for Champions League spot before the suspension of the Premier League due to coronavirus pandemic, but German legend Matthaus tells Sancho to consider Bayern Munich at the of the season.





“He’ll probably go back to England. But what does he want at Chelsea or United? They may not even be playing in the Champions League next year,’ the ex-Bayern midfielder said.

“I could very well imagine Sancho at Bayern, also because he can play on both wings. ‘I saw him for the first time in the Under-17 European Championships. I was on the treadmill in the gym and the England game against Norway was on the screen in front of me.

“I pressed stop on the treadmill after 15 minutes because I noticed one player — left side offensive for England. He was dribbling and passing so quickly. I called my agent to ask who that was and where he came from. The SMS came back five minutes later and read:

“Sancho, Manchester City.’ ‘Now, he is doing well at Dortmund. And getting a player from England for little money is like winning the lottery.

He not only helps Dortmund, he also helps the Bundesliga beyond the borders. ‘The Bundesliga is also gaining in importance in England.’