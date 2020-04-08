<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Popular Nigerian entertainer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, will be arraigned before a court today for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations).

Naira Marley was arrested on Monday after attending the birthday of Abdulrasheed Bello, the husband of actress Funke Akindele despite coronavirus lockdown.

The ‘Tesumole’ crooner was then granted bail on Tuesday.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, explained on Tuesday that Naira Marley was granted bail because the court was not in session.





Bala said, “Naira Marley was granted bail today (Tuesday) since the court is not sitting today. Not just him, but the three other people who were in police custody were granted bail to report back tomorrow (Wednesday) when the court will be in session.

“Naira Marley and the other three persons slept in custody on Monday, the intent was to take them to court today but since the court was not in session, we can’t keep on holding them, so they were granted bail to report back tomorrow (Wednesday)”.

However, Bala Elkana, did not state if a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife were among those granted bail.

However, Nollywood actress and her husband on Monday were punished legally for hosting the party.