Lionel Messi has confirmed that the entire Barcelona squad have agreed to a 70% reduction in their wages while football is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, a statement released via Messi’s official Instagram confirms that the players will make the necessary contributions to ensure that all Barça employees will continue to receive 100% of their salary during the hiatus.

“It doesn’t cease to surprise us that within the club there were those who tried to put us under the limelight and add pressure for us to do exactly what we intended,” read Messi’s statement.





“On our behalf, it’s time to announce that, besides reducing our wage by 70% during the State of Emergency we’ll also contribute so that club employees can count on 100% of their salary as long as the current situation doesn’t change.

“The reason we hadn’t made this public was our need to find real solutions in order to help the club, but also those most affected by this situation.”