Few weeks after Libya recorded its first coronavirus case, the country has had its first recovery as well.

The National Centre for Disease Control of Libya’s UN-backed government announced the development after the infected patient tested negative twice.

“We officially announce the recovery of the first case of the new coronavirus after two samples tested negative at the laboratory,’’ Badr Addin Al-Najjar, Director of the centre, told a press conference.





“Social separation and commitment to home quarantine are the first steps in reducing the spread of the virus,’’ he added.

Al-Najjar, however, said it “depends on the development of the epidemic situation’’ for a possible 24-hour curfew in the country.

Libya currently has 19 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1 death, and 1 recovery.