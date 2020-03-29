<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has commended Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited, the authorised 3M distributor in Nigeria, for supporting the efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the distribution of 3M nose masks to Lagos residents at the weekend, LAMATA Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, said the gesture was a corporate social responsibility by the company, which is distributing thousands of the products at no cost to public transport users.

Akinajo said the initiative was in line with the state government’s strategy of protecting the citizens from the virus.

The nose masks, a protective equipment, is useful for the people in the event that they find themselves in the same environment with a COVID-19 patient who is still in incubation period.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited, Tunji Olaniyi, had said the Lagos State government should be supported as it is doing its best to prevent a pandemic.





Olaniyi further said: “Having seen the commitment of the Lagos State Government, we decided to roll out our CSR project by giving out these 3M nose masks at no cost to passengers because we believe that it is not every time you focus on return on investment.”

He emphasised that while some others were taking undue advantage of the demand for nose masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, his company rather chose to give the product free to users instead of making quick returns.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Primero Transport Services Limited, Fola Tinubu, described the campaign as a wonderful initiative.

Tinubu said: “With these 3M nose masks, LAMATA and Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited have taken serious measures to check the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Lagos commuters.”

Some of the commuters at the launch said the free distribution of 3M nose masks is a clear demonstration that Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited really cares about Nigerians and residents of Lagos particularly.

Also present at the event were LAMATA’s Director of Bus Services, Dr. Desmond Amiegbebhor; and Head of Operations at Primero Transport Services Limited, Abiodun Apata.