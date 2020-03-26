<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, tested negative for Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed this to newsmen on the telephone.

He said, “The result is negative, I can confirm that. The governor has even confirmed it himself this morning.”





Also, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said he tested negative for the virus.

The minister said he was tested on Wednesday.

He said this in response to a question on his status and that of his colleagues during a media brief meeting in Abuja on Thursday.