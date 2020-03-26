The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said in terms of business opportunities, employment and earnings, the entertainment industry is an unexplored keg of potentialities.

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, tested negative for Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed this to newsmen on the telephone.

He said, “The result is negative, I can confirm that. The governor has even confirmed it himself this morning.”


Also, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said he tested negative for the virus.

The minister said he was tested on Wednesday.

He said this in response to a question on his status and that of his colleagues during a media brief meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

