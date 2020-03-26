<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government says it did not give directive on a total lockdown of the state as it applies measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Wednesday that the attention of the government had been drawn to news reports that Lagos was on lockdown.

This is following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s update on the steps taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Omotoso said the impression created by such reports was erroneous, saying Lagos was not on lockdown in spite of the stringent measures introduced by the government.

He said the governor only urged the private sector establishments to introduce measures that would support the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu suggested that banks should enhance their online banking services to enable their customers to have transactions without visiting banking halls.

He said: ”All markets that are not selling foods, pharmaceutical products, water, medical equipment and other essential materials are to close down.





“Workers providing essential services – Fire Service, Emergency, health, water, telecommunication, security, media and others- are exempted from this directive.

“The initiatives being introduced by the government are to prevent any situation where more than 25 persons will gather in the same place at any time.

“The Sanwo-Olu-led administration is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hence, it is adopting measures to keep residents safe.”

The commissioner said that government would continue to appraise the situation, consult various stakeholders and make further announcements to check the spread of this lethal disease.

Omotoso urged residents to observe simple hygiene measures such as washing of hands with soap and water, covering mouth while sneezing or coughing.

The commissioner said residents should consult a doctor when feeling ill and anyone feeling unwell should stay indoors.

Omotoso urged residents to remain observant, prayerful and report all suspected cases of COVID-19 through the emergency hotlines: 08000CORONA, 08023169485, 08033535529 and 08052817243.