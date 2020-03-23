<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said three pastors were arrested but later released on Sunday for allegedly conducting church services in deviance to the Lagos State Government’s order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ali, in charge of Operations at the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed the arrest of the pastors to newsmen.

Ali said one of the pastors arrested was from one of the Pentecostal Churches.

He said the pastors were not detained but warned to comply with the government’s directive to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

He said: “We did not hold our weekly prayers in the mosque at the police headquarters because we had to comply with the directive of the Lagos State Government.





“I also implore churches and other religious organisations to follow suit.”

Ali said the operations to ensure the public complies with the state government’s directive would be a continuous one.

He warned that any religious leader caught disobeying the directive of the government would face the consequences.

Newsmen report that the Lagos State Government last week through a directive put a hold on social gatherings of people above 50 in number, including church services and mosque meetings.

The government said it was part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.