The Lagos State government has purchased machines to fumigate the entire state in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
The Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Thursday.
“To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.
“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.
“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State.
“We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”
