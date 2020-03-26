The Lagos State government has purchased machines to fumigate the entire state in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection. 6

The Lagos State government has purchased machines to fumigate the entire state in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

The Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Thursday.

“To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.

“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State.

“We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”

