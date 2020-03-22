<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has sealed one mall and a plaza in Lekki for violating its directive banning large social, religious gatherings, parties, and clubs in the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Although the state has been recording higher compliance with the directive, there were notices of some who violated the government’s order.

The outfits sealed by the state enforcement team which include officials from Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Safety Commission and Policemen attached to Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force), are Prime Mall and Mega One Plaza in Lekki.

The enforcement team has continued patrol exercise across the state to make sure people complied with the government’s directive.

The establishments were sealed on Saturday, hours after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, directed law enforcement agencies to disperse and arrest any large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.





After sealing the outfits, it was gathered that General Manager of LASEPA, Dolapo Fasawe, further engaged the owners on reasons they must support the government in curtailing spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, a top government official, who confirmed the enforcement operation, disclosed that the team would be moving around the state to ensure residents do not violate the directive.

Sanwo-Olu, while justifying the need for the restriction, had said: “In South Korea, and Singapore, the disease spread largely through organized religious gatherings. The issue is of course not because of religion, but that the virus can spread through any large assemblage of people or gathering.

“To protect and save lives, law enforcement agencies, especially the Police, have been directed to enforce compliance with the directive against any assemblage of a large number of people at any location.

“You will all agree with me that these times call for us all to act responsibly and abstain from all large outings or gatherings of any kind, be they academic, family, professional, political, religious or social”, the governor added.”