Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday ordered the closure of all markets in the state except food markets and those selling essential commodities due to rise in coronavirus cases.

The governor said the closure of the markets would take effect from Thursday and would last for one week.





Sanwo-Olu, who gave update on Coronavirus at the State House, Marina, on Tuesday also reviewed the minimum number of people that could gather at a time to 25 from the initial 50.

He also ordered the closure of all public parks, swimming pools, gyms and others, with effect from Thursday.