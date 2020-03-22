The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State, bringing the number of recorded cases in the state Sunday to six, and the total number in the country to 30.
Stating this on its Twitter handle Sunday, @NCDCgov, the centre said two of the cases were returning travellers while one was a contact of a confirmed case.
It said: “As at 05:28 pm on March 22, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.”
