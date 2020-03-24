Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday directed law enforcement agencies to arrest and disperse any large gatherings to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state. 4

Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of all markets not selling essential commodities such as medical equipment, water, foodstuff with effect from Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a live press conference on Tuesday.

He said, “It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.


“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”

