<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Ministry of Health says passengers aboard British Airways’ Flight 74 and KLM Flight 587 are exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The ministry via its verified Twitter handle said the two flights arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday, March 18.

It advised the concerned passengers to “observe strict self-isolation and reach out” as soon as possible to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus which has killed over 12,000 persons globally, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

Newsmen report that Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases spiked from 12 to 22 on Saturday with Lagos recording seven fresh cases.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority announced the closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, effective Monday, March 23, to forestall further importation of the ravaging virus which has infected over 200,000 persons world over.