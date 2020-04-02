<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As parts of measures to control the spread of Coronavirus, the Lagos State government is set to launch learning media programmes to keep children busy while schools are closed indefinitely.

This is as it has vowed to ensure compliance of the closure of both private and public schools in the state, through the office of Quality Assurance.

In a statement made available to journalists, Head, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, said that Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo announced the moves at an interview session recently.

The statement read: “Following the directive by Lagos State Government towards closing of all schools, both public and private, in a bid to prevent students, teachers and School Administrators from getting more vulnerable to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has called on Head Teachers and School Administrators to the comply strictly with the State Government’s decision.

In an interview session with the Honourable Commissioner, She disclosed that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor the compliance level of schools within the state and anyone found culpable will be sanctioned.

Adefisayo noted that the State Government’s decision was emotional, rational and logical as it was in the interest of the students, adding that their safety was of paramount to the government.





“As part of measures to sustain continuous review and learning, the Honourable Commissioner outlined plans of the Lagos State Government to support SS3 students preparing for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) through some Radio and Television Programmes.

“She resolved that some of the teachers will be assigned to teach and review with the students on 8 core subjects with emphasis on relevant topics.

“The subjects are; English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature-In-English, Financial Accounting and Economics. These intense sessions of teaching and exchange of knowledge by the teachers will be recorded, aired on several media stations and streamed online through various social media platforms.

“The upload of WAEC past question on various subjects will also be adopted and disseminated on several social media handles “she noted.

In her remarks, the Honourable Commissioner urged parents to support the State Government’s efforts by ensuring that their children have access to these programmes initiated to refresh their minds and prepare them for the forthcoming examinations, adding that Lagosians should not panic about the pandemic.

She concluded that as a responsive government, the virus would be contained and the children would be back to school in due time.