Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has instructed that Nigerians, especially those residing in Lagos should abide by President Muhammadu Buhari’s orders.

Buhari had during a nationwide brosdcast on Sunday, ordered a lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States respectively, in move to curtail the spread of Coronavirus to other states.

The move became necessary following rise in cases of patients with COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu commended the decision by President Buhari even as he encouraged those at home to be resilient in the fight against COVID-19.

The Lagos governor noted that the containment period will be used to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases.

Sanwo-Olu-Olu on his Twitter page wrote: “As we enter an initial 14 days lockdown announced by H.E President Buhari, I understand the uncertainty that a lot of you are feeling at the moment but I want to encourage you to be resilient, we will beat COVID19





“Today, The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Buhari placed our state on a 14 day lockdown to help us in our fight against COVID19. We have have been preparing for this and I will like to explain how it will work for everyone.

“We will use this containment period to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases. We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

“NCDC are working hard at ensuring confirmed cases get the best care possible. I guarantee that we will do all that is necessary to get through this period seamlessly.”

Meanwhile, NCDC on Sunday confirmed Nigeria at the moment has 111 cases with majority of victims in Lagos and FCT.