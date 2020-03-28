<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commenced the distribution of bags of rice, beans and Vitamin C to indigent families to cushion the stay-at-home order aimed at tackling the spread of Coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu said the economic stimulus will reduce the burden of the temporary economic meltdown caused by the COVID-19 scourge.

He stated this after an on-the-spot assessment of one of the state-owned food banks in Agege area of the state, yesterday.

He explained that the measure was to further encourage people to stay at home to curtail the spread of the disease.

He stressed that the package was for indigent and most vulnerable in the society, adding that those who rely on daily wages will be given priority.





Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘We are here for an on-the-spot assessment, of our readiness, to see how we can fast track some of our stimulus package for our citizens.

“These people are those that fall below the pyramid, the aged and the physically challenged who need to move from one part of the city to another for them to have a living.

“We have packaged dry food stimulus for about two hundred thousand families in the first instance for a household of husband, wife and about four children.

“We would be giving bags of rice, bags of beans, garri, bread, dry pepper and we are trying to see if we can add water and some elements of vitamin C.

“Each ration, we believe is going to be able to last them at least minimum 14 days just so our advocacy around stay at home, stay with your loved ones will be respected.

“This is a catalytic initiative of our administration with the hope that well-meaning corporate organisations and private individuals can step up to complement the efforts of the government.”

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases as disclosed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, stands at 81 with three people discharged and one death recorded.