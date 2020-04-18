Lagos State Government has taken delivery of a 110-bed isolation facility on the Lagos Island, where confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State can be managed and treated. The facility was conceived and built in collaboration with the management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank). Managing Director of GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, on Saturday, personally handed over the hospital facility to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, five days after the bank started the construction of the isolation centre sited on the main bowl of the Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium in Onikan.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday confirmed the discharge of four COVID-19 patients.

Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page said the patients include 3 males and a female.

According to him, a total of 94 patients have been discharged in the State.

He wrote, “Today, 4 more persons; 3 males and 1 female were discharged to join the society.


“The patients; 2 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 2 others from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94.#StayAtHome, take responsibility.”

Recall that Lagos on Friday recorded 32 news cases of coronavirus in the State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos to 286.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories