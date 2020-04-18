Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday confirmed the discharge of four COVID-19 patients.
Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page said the patients include 3 males and a female.
According to him, a total of 94 patients have been discharged in the State.
He wrote, “Today, 4 more persons; 3 males and 1 female were discharged to join the society.
“The patients; 2 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 2 others from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19
“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94.#StayAtHome, take responsibility.”
Recall that Lagos on Friday recorded 32 news cases of coronavirus in the State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos to 286.