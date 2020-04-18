<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday confirmed the discharge of four COVID-19 patients.

Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page said the patients include 3 males and a female.

According to him, a total of 94 patients have been discharged in the State.

He wrote, “Today, 4 more persons; 3 males and 1 female were discharged to join the society.





“The patients; 2 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 2 others from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94.#StayAtHome, take responsibility.”

Recall that Lagos on Friday recorded 32 news cases of coronavirus in the State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos to 286.