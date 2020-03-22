<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In line with measures introduced to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lagos State Government has directed scavengers to immediately vacate all dumpsites.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, directed the Lagos Waste Management Authority to immediately give effect to the directive.

The Commissioner added that under no circumstance should anyone be allowed to continue scavenging on the various dumpsites in the state.

Bello also informed that LAWMA must ensure that PSP operators are only allowed on dump sites to dump and depart immediately.

He stressed that no form of unwholesome business would be allowed to thrive on any of the dump fill sites.





The Commissioner added that no form of gatherings, either formal or informal, by PSP operators would be allowed on the sites.

He appealed to Chairmen of Local Government Council and Development Authority to assist the State Government by ensuring that needless gathering of people on the streets and suburbs, including street traders, is prevented henceforth.

He added that the LG/LCDA helmsmen should also ensure that large number of people are not allowed to gather at gaming and betting centres located at the localities at any point in time.

He emphasised that it is very important for the LG Chairmen to key into the various proactive preventive measures of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards preventing a spread of the virus.