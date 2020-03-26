<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has started construction of another Isolation Centre.

The state is converting a section of the newly renovated Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan.

When ready, it would have a consultation section and space for health officials.

The facility would also be used to carry out test on individuals with coronavirus symptoms and accommodate patients.

On Thursday, equipment like the Air Conditioners and beds were fixed.





Work continues and it is expected that the centre would be fully ready Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the Lagos State House of Assembly passed into law an emergency COVID-19 bill.

It empowers Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to spend an initial N20billion.

The global pandemic has caused 22,000 deaths and affected 200 nations.

There are 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria; majority are in Lagos.