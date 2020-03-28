<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Government has confirmed eight cases of coronavirus in the state.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, made this known on his Twitter handle

Recall that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Friday night confirmed 11 new cases.

It said “11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State.

Confirming on a Saturday, Prof Abayomo explained that one of the new cases is a female teenager with travel history to Holland and another is a contact of a confirmed case.





“Lagos confirms 8 new cases of #COVID19 infection on Friday, 27th March, 2020.

“4 of the new cases already on admission at IDH, Yaba include a teenage female with travel history to Holland enroute Northern America via KLM on 18th March, 2020 @NCDCgov

and another who had contact with a patient already on admission for #COVID19 treatment.

“Efforts are currently being made by response team @followlasg #COVID19 to isolate and ensure treatment for 2 of the cases. #StaySafe #ForGreaterLagos,” he added.