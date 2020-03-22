Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday asked the passengers who were on the same plane with the lady to self-isolate as he released hotlines to call should they show any symptoms.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Lagos State on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this on Sunday morning.


“On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five(25)cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria

“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” the NCDC said on its website.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories