Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said on Tuesday that participants at the recently held African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award have been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The AMVCA was held on March 14 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Abayomi, who stated this in a string of tweets, advised all attendees to observe strict self-isolation.

#COVID19 Lagos Alert🔊!

I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and

are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection. pic.twitter.com/SS7lrsiSCS — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 24, 2020

