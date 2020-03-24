Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday asked the passengers who were on the same plane with the lady to self-isolate as he released hotlines to call should they show any symptoms.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said on Tuesday that participants at the recently held African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award have been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The AMVCA was held on March 14 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Abayomi, who stated this in a string of tweets, advised all attendees to observe strict self-isolation.

