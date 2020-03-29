<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some residents of Kwara State now use hand sanitisers as mouthwash and to rub on their bodies as prevention against COVID-19 infection.

It was gathered that following residents’ use of sanitisers to wash their mouths and applying same on their bodies, former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, advised them against abuse of the substance.





He gave the advice while distributing 3,000 free hand sanitisers to various members of associations and groups in Ilorin, yesterday.

Some of the professional associations that benefitted include the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ; Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Some other organisations that benefited from the gift include community associations within Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.