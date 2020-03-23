<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Sunday, directed state civil servants to work from home beginning from Monday, March 23.

The governor in a statement said it was part of the precautionary measures to curtail the incidence of the Coronavirus COVID-19 disease.

Governor Abdulrazaq said as the cases of Coronavirus increases in Nigeria, “in Kwara state, we are following the lead of the Federal government by mobilising all resources available to us to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.”

The governor said " basic preventive measures by individuals and communities remain the most powerful tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





“As individuals, we are all responsible for the general well being of fellow Kwarans and should work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by washing our hands frequently, with soap and water, avoid touching of eyes, mouths and noses among other hygienic precautions.

He said to protect the state, “our administration has taken the following difficult but important decisions, “closure of all public and private, secondary and state owned tertiary institutions.

“Aside from the Ministry of Health and essential workers, all civil servants are to work from home.

“All gatherings of more than 25 people are thereby discouraged until further notice.”

He said the government was determined to make the necessary investments in health care.