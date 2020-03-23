<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely 24 hours after Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak issued directive placing restriction on gatherings not exceeding 25 people, the state police command appears to have placed a conflicting ban, restricting same to just 10 people in a gathering.

Explaining the rationale behind the directive, commissioner of Police, CP, Kayode Egbetokun, said the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria is becoming alarming.

“It is imperative that the Kwara state police command join the nationwide campaign against the spread of the deadly virus while ensuring expected service delivery to the people,” the the CP enjoined in press release signed by DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, Force Public Relations Officer, FPPRO, Kwara Police Command.”

Explaining the restriction in number at a gathering, the CP said; “Henceforth, any gathering of more than 10, be it that of policemen or otherwise requires the written permission of the Commissioner of Police with effect from Monday 23/03/20.”

Barely 24 Hours earlier, Governor Abdulrazak had placed a cap on number of people allowed to gather at just 25, itself a half of what federal government at the centre approved.

But the police command says that the new directive is part of a wholesale new protocol meant to combat spread of the virus.

Reiterating the health tips earlier published by the stats government, the police command further itemised measures to ensure safety which is to take effect in all its police stations and offices with effect from today.





The police boss directed that all HODs, Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of units immediately provide hand washing facilities or alcohol based sanitizers or both at appropriate positions in their offices and stations.

Also visitors who must visit the police facility/office are to be admitted into the offices only after having washed their hands with soap or sanitized their hands with the alcohol based sanitizers provided at the entrance of such police facility/office.

“Area Commanders and DPOs have earlier been advised to make available infrared thermometers for use in their stations. This has now become very necessary and must be taken very seriously.”

“All suspects in cases of simple offence or misdemeanor are NOT to be detained but released on bail immediately. Detention should only be in the case of serious offences that are not normally bailable.”

“The weekly briefing with DPOs within the metro will now be done online until further notice. All concerned DPOs and HODs are to come online and hook up to a new platform that will be created for that purpose, once it is 12-noon on Monday every week.”

“PPRO is hereby directed to create special platform on Monday with the title Monday meeting. This will also apply to the monthly officers conference if the situation in the country is yet to improve significantly before our next monthly officers conference,” Egbetokun said.