Kogi Government has begin the implementation of a road map designed as preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Governor Yahaya Bello had on Monday inaugurated a 29-man Squadron headed by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, to manage the situation.

At it’s maiden meeting, the group confirmed that there has been no reported case of the disease in the State.

It however announced measures to combat the virus whenever it debuts in the state.

A major step is the creation of an Isolation/Containment Center at the FAREC Clinic at GRA Lokoja.

Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication in an interaction with journalists said the committee agreed that the pandemic is more serious than earlier thought; hence the need to deal with it with all the seriousness and commitment it deserves.

“The Committee resolved to ban all forms of social or religious gatherings. There will be no more gatherings in churches, Mosques, Clubs, beer joints, weddings or burials. The ban is with immediate effect.

He said the committee resolved to trace and track people who just returned to the State from affected countries with a view to detecting their status and that laboratories in the State are to be upgraded to be able to test for Coronavirus.





“Henceforth, vehicles traversing the State will not be be allowed to stop over in the state, except it is established that some of their passengers will be alighting within the State. They will also be allowed to buy fuel in the State.

Fanwo explained that hotels, restaurants and other offices will be made to provide water, soap and sanitizers for their customers to wash their hands.

According to him, the Committee also mooted the idea of banning operation of commercial motorcycles in order to reduce contact and also to stop people from leaving their homes indiscriminately.

He, however, final decision has been taken on the issue of the ban of the commercial motorcyclists.

“Senior Special Assistants to the Governor on Security as well as the Directors of Local Government Areas are to coordinate grassroots sensitization as efforts are on at deploying Town Criers to carry the message of the Committee to the grassroots, ” the Commissioner said.

Fanwo advised Kogites to stay at home in order to reduce the risk of contracting the virus while they should also give serious attention to personal hygiene.

He also said people suspected to be showing symptoms of Covid 19 should be reported to the Committee for immediate action.