<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sequel to the directive of the Kogi State Government ordering civil servants on grades level one (1) to thirteen (13) to work from home and the ban on gatherings of up to thirty (30) people, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, CON, has directed that only urgent and criminal matters be entertained by all the divisions of the High Court of Justice in the state.

In the same vein, Magistrates and Area court Judges in the state will be sitting over criminal matters and remand proceedings only.





According to a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of Kogi State High Court of Justice, Lokoja, U. Enefola on Monday, only concerned parties and their counsel in matters before all above-mentioned courts would be allowed within the court premises as unconcerned individuals and groups are advised to stay away from the courts’ premises.

Similarly, the appeal sessions earlier scheduled to hold across the state from Monday, 23rd to Friday, 27th of March 2020 have been suspended till the next session. Dates according to the statement will be communicated accordingly.

“All the staff of the state judiciary from levels 1 to 13 are by this directive also urged to abide by the order of the state government by staying and working from home. Those whose services may be required would be communicated as at when due” the statement added.