Kogi state government on Friday places a complete restriction on movement within the state, ordering people to stay at home from tomorrow as a means of preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

The State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, who stated this at a press conference held at the Police state headquarter, Lokoja said the law enforcement agency along with the State Covid19 Squadron team will enforce the order starting from Saturday.

Onoja, who is the Chairman of Kogi state Squadron team, said only people providing essential services, like pharmaceutical shops, will be allowed to come out, while commercial transporters, such as Okada, Tricycle operators and taxis will not be allowed to operate till further notice.





He also reiterated that there will be no public gathering of any nature, urged the people to keep social distances.

He further stated that six entry points to Lokoja, the state capital will be manned by security personnel to screen travellers from other Locations.

“These areas include; Nataco junction, Ganaja Junction, Zango, crusher junctions among others.”

He advised residents to remain faithful to the government decision and always report any suspected persons with high temperative fever, by calling these emergency numbers 07088292249, 08150953486, 0809522703 and 08043402122