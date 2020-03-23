<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kogi State Government has decided to excuse civil servants from work and keep them at home from Monday, as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Fanwo said those who render critical services would be communicated through the Office of the Head of Service of the State on how to keep the system running without endangering the workers, despite the inevitable decision of government.

“Civil servants from GL 1 to 13 are directed to stay off workplaces for 14 days which is subject to review after the first week starting from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.





“Only workers from GL 1 to 13 are affected by the directive to stay at home while GL 14 and above are to report at their Offices. Those rendering essential services are to continue to go to their workplaces as they are not affected by the “Work from Home” directive.

“The Kogi State Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the virus doesn’t find its way to the state and in the unfortunate scenario it does, Government is prepared to control and manage the cases.

“No case of the virus has been reported in Kogi State yet and it is hoped that Government’s efforts at staving the virus off the State will prove productive.

“We urge Kogites to ensure adherence to health instructions from the State Ministry of Health on how to prevent the disease as well as ensure personal hygiene,” Fanwo said.