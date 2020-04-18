<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne may have recovered from coronavirus as he reveals his family showed a range of symptoms.

De Bruyne has been on lockdown in Manchester for the last month after football shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And, as the Premier League bids to restart in June, the Belgium international believes he may have caught Covid-19.

“At the beginning of the lockdown my family was sick for eight or nine days,” De Bruyne said.





“It started with my little boy, then my older boy and then my wife, but I don’t know if we had it or not.

“Luckily we are out of it and the last two or three weeks has been really good and we are finding a routine and everything so we are fine.

“I had just a little bit of pain in my throat but out of the four I was really good in comparison to the other ones. I am happy that they feel fine and now they are doing really well.”