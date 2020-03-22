<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Katsina State governor has ordered the immediate installation of facilities in markets and supermarkets for the screening of individuals, customers and traders as part of measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

State Governor Aminu Bello Masari urged security agencies and healthcare professionals to ensure compliance with the directive.

The governor in a radio and television broadcast on Sunday said that government had also begun the building of an emergency infectious diseases ward at the Gen. Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital in addition to the temporary isolation centre at the General Hospital, Katsina.

Masari said: “The government is making funding available to the Ministry of Health to ensure that our hospitals are better positioned with the basic requirements that shall include, personal protective equipment and other supportive commodities to Hameed any eventualities should a confirmed case is identified.

“The government, through the Ministry of Health has positioned its personnel to pay special attention to any individuals who present with features suggestive of the Corona Virus Disease.





“I, hereby, reiterate the need for your cooperation in ensuring that you present yourselves at the nearest health facility whenever you feel unwell and also abide by instructions by health personnel and other media to ensure your safety.

“The disease affects the respiratory system, mimicking the common cold and the symptoms associated with the disease include fever, cough, chest pain and difficulty in breathing. When complications develop, it can lead to death.”

“Based on best practices, we need to observe frequent washing of hands with soap and water and apply hand sanitiser where available.

“Anyone who coughs or sneezes should protect others by covering the mouth and nose, to prevent the spread of the infection. Katsina does not presently have any cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection.”

Tests conducted on a suspected case involving a university lecturer who returned from Malaysia to Katsina last week turned out negative, according to the Ministry of Health.