Kano State Government has ordered civil servants to stay off office for 14 days from March 24 to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Garba disclosed that the order was part of the resolution of a special State Executive Council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He said the measure was to ensure prevention and curtail spread of the Coronavirus pandemic through contact at work places.

Garba added that the state government had also banned influx of full capacity buses into the state from March 25.





He added: “This is in consideration of the risk involved in the mode of operations of buses that involves stuffing of passengers and the unorderly sitting arrangements.

“The state government is working tirelessly to ensure the virus do not find its way to the state and if it does, government is prepared to control and manage it.

“The government, however, urged residents to ensure adherence to health instructions released by the Federal and State Ministries of Health on prevention measures against the disease as well as ensure personal hygiene.”

Newsmen report that the state government had earlier ordered closure of schools and set up a Task Force committee to enhance prevention and rapid response to COVID-19 pandemic.