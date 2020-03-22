<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State government has ordered the immediate closure of all places of learning for western, Quranic and Islamiyya schools effective from Monday, March 23rd.

Sheik Gwani Yahuza Gwani Dan Zarga, Chairman, Kano State Quranic, Islamiyya and Tsangaya schools board told newsmen in Kano that the measure was to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the world.

Gwani Dan Zarga said, the state government in line with north-west governors agreement instructed schools to shut down to avoid gathering of people that can lead to the spread of the disease among pupils.





The Board Chairman said, ‘’ all Quranic, Islamiyya and Tsangaya schools are expected to be shut from Monday, March 23rd as directed by the State government.”

Gwani Yahuza who disclosed that Kano has 12 Tsangaya model schools, noted that the directive was not to prevent learning but rather to safeguard against the COVID-19.

He appealed to religious leaders and other leaders of thought to intensify prayers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.”