Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday launched a special fumigation exercise targeted at public places across the state as part of proactive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proactive exercise which was in partnership with Kano-based Chinese Lee Group of Companies, falls within the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the firm.

A press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Abba Anwar, quoted the Governor calling on other private bodies to join hands in defeating the global pandemic.

According to the statement, Ganduje said: “This is a start-up exercise, we are fighting this pandemic from all angles and our environment is key to this must-win war.”

Anwar revealed in the statement that “from the Government House, fumigators proceeded to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Nassarawa GRA, where the governor witnessed the fumigation exercise, along with the Commissioners of Environment and Information, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso and Mallam Muhammad Garba, Managing Director of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo, among others.”





The statement further quoted Ganduje as saying that his administrations did not want to cripple the economy of the state and that the closure of Kano borders from today does not affect essentials like foodstuffs, some raw materials among others. “

Ganduje said: “While we are in this sorry and emergency situation, we will still do our best to see that suffering for our people is minimized.”

He also added that “While markets would remain open, we encourage people to take this issue of social distancing very seriously. It will also be better for our people to remain indoors.”

Ganduje stressed that “this is the major reason why we closed our schools and directed worked to stay off from their offices, and we expect our people to understand that even going to markets should be regulated, unless for essential reasons.”