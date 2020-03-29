Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the governor of Kano state on Sunday appealed to Muslim residents to fast on Monday to seek divine intervention to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.


Kano, a one city state has over 15 million people with almost 60 percent concentrated within the precinct of Kano metropolis.

Ganduje made the appeal while inaugurating a fund raising committee set to provide succour to the less privileged owing to the partial lockdown.

