Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the governor of Kano state on Sunday appealed to Muslim residents to fast on Monday to seek divine intervention to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.





Kano, a one city state has over 15 million people with almost 60 percent concentrated within the precinct of Kano metropolis.

Ganduje made the appeal while inaugurating a fund raising committee set to provide succour to the less privileged owing to the partial lockdown.