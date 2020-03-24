<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Co-Chair, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Abdul Razak Habib, has debunked a suspected case of COVID-19 in Kano on Tuesday morning at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA).

However, it was revealed that the patient flew into Kano with Air Peace Airline and landed at MAKIA at about 8.04 am on Tuesday.

A source, who preferred anonymity disclosed that the pilot of the plane before landing notified the airport of a sick passenger on board.





However, upon landing the patient was said to have vomited and was later rushed to hospital by the medical team at the airport.

While reacting to the situation Co-Chair, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Abdul Razak Habib said the patient is not a suspected case as all test run on the patient test negative and he does not have the symptoms of COVID-19.

His words, ‘’The case is a young man of 17-years old and a first-timer boarding aircraft. Hence the boy boarded the aircraft for the first time and developed phobia.’