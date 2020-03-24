<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In an effort to contain and prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 popularly knowns as coronavirus, the Management of Kaduna Electric has advised electricity users in its franchise to take advantage of the digital payments channels provided by the Company to settle their electricity bills to avoid crowd at the Company’s cash centers.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication of the Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, stated that the advice became necessary in adherence to calls by medical experts on the need to contain the spread of the disease.

Mr. Abdullahi started that the customers of the Company can use any of the online payments platforms from the comforts of their homes or offices to pay their electricity bills or purchase electricity token.





He also advice electricity users who may have any complaint to use the Company’s Customers Relationship Management (CRM) portal at www.kadunaelectric .com to lodge such complaint, assuring that the complaint shall be attended to with dispatch.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are concern about the safety of every Nigerian, hence, our decision to activate measures that will not only make the payments of bills convenient to our customers, but will also help the curtail the spread of the virus” he said.

According to him, the online payments channels provided by the Company includes: www.quickteller .com/kadunaelecticprepaid, www.irecharge .ng , www.buypower .ng.