Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN) has called on its members nationwide to stop all act of unnecessary movements from one place to another in search of animal pasture or water points until Coronavirus is put under control.

National President of the Association, Khalil Mohammed Bello in a statement made available to newsmen, said the sudden call was necessitated by KACRAN’s observation that COVID-19 has become the most wicked enemy that the world had ever seen since the end of the second world war in 1945.

KACRAN’s National President also called on cattle sellers who are transporting or carrying cattle from Northern part of this country to Lagos and other states in the Southern part of the Country for commercial purposes to stop doing so within three days from 28th March, 2020 to 31th March, 2020.





“As countries all over the world are busy closing their borders and their Airports to stop foreigners from entering or landing into their countries in their bid to safeguard their people from the infection of the deadly virus, known as Coronavirus or Covid-19; and Nigeria closed her boarders and now in a final move to stop inter States movement to stop the wanton spread of Coronavirus into the hinter land of the entire country, we members of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) call on our members to stop all acts of unnecessary movement from one place to another in search of animal pasture or water points until Coronavirus is been put under control”, Mohammed appealed.

He described as disturbing the rate at which people are contracting the deadly virus in Nigeria as well other parts of the world, hence it is expedient for the headsmen to stop non essential movements in search of pasture or water points and remain where they are pending an improvement on the situation at hand.

“More so, the Association will In shaa Allah, continue with its ongoing sensitization exercise to fully educate Nigeria’s herders on the negative effects of Coronavirus and the preventive measures as advised by the Nigerian Medical Association to remain safe.

“We advise our members nationwide to stop any mass gathering or visiting market places in large number as a precautionary measures to avoid making contact with any victim of Coronavirus”, he urged.