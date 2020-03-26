<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa State Government has ordered for the immediate closer of its land borders linking the state with other neighbouring states as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on state government’s efforts to tackle the menace.

He explained that the closer will take effect from 12:00 AM of Friday 27/03/2020.

Abba Zakari further disclosed that Jigawa state had never recorded any case of COVID-19 but preventive measures where put in place, including personal hygiene, screening of passengers in motor pack, school shutdown limitations of public gatherings and shutdown of civil service.

He appealed to the citizens to abide by the preventive measures and bear with the situation.





Meanwhile, Jigawa State Command of the NSCDC has deploy 250 personnel across the State as part of preparations to curtail the speed spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Commandant, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, disclosed this while briefing newsmen.

The deployment will cover all the 27 Local Governments in the State to ensure that no public gathering is taking place during the period.

He also advised general public to heed to the advice and directives of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Spiritual as well as Community leaders as regards social distancing, washing of hands with soap and water or use of hand sanitizers, and avoid public gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus.

He noted that the command would take a drastic action against anybody arrested holding any public gathering with over twenty person.