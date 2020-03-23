<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has said it is suspending all graduation ceremonies for 2019 until further notice, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on Women Skills Empowerment Programme for 2019 in Kaduna on Monday, the Director-General, Joseph Ari, said the suspension was aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus that is raging across the country.

Represented by the Kaduna State Area Manager of the fund, Mallam Yahaya Manu, the Director-General explained that women skills empowerment programme commenced in 2017 with 18 states but has since spread to other states including Kaduna.

“WOSEP commenced late 2017 with 18 states which form the first phase. This has since spread to other states in 2018 and 2019 one of which is Kaduna.





“The main objective of WOSEP is to equip vulnerable women with requisite skills for setting up and managing small scale businesses as well as provide them with employable skills that will assist them in becoming economically independent to improve their lives.

“The Asian Tigers became technical giants today because they placed skills acquisition on the front burner of their national development plans.”

Ari assured that ITF would continue to do more for the Nigerian economy in the aspect of jobs and wealth creation and economic diversification.

“For year 2019, thirty women were trained on tailoring and fashion designing in Kaduna state.”

He urged the beneficiaries of the training to make the best use of the opportunity they have, while calling on Kaduna State government, SMEDAN, Bank of Industries to monitor and support them with loans or grants in order to achieve the set objective.